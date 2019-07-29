Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.71

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 215026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Williams Capital dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.68 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 130,783 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 192,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

