California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $17.40. California First National Bancorp shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 114 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a market cap of $177.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.36.

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter.

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products.

