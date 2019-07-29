California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $17.40. California First National Bancorp shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 114 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a market cap of $177.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.36.

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter.

About California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products.

