C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.21%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $85.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $77.72 and a 52 week high of $101.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.45.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. acquired 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.18 per share, with a total value of $99,982.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens set a $71.00 price target on shares of Saia and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.