Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $121.05 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Coindeal, Poloniex and cfinex. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $121.05 million and approximately $18,154.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00820974 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006819 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004519 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000313 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OKEx, HitBTC, TradeOgre, cfinex, Crex24, Coindeal, Cryptohub, Binance and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

