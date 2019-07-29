Byteball Bytes Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (GBYTE)

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Byteball Bytes coin can now be purchased for about $34.55 or 0.00962292 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. Byteball Bytes has a market cap of $23.46 million and $10,000.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Byteball Bytes has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Byteball Bytes alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00286852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.83 or 0.01562911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00119212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022768 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002751 BTC.

About Byteball Bytes

Byteball Bytes launched on December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,008 coins. The official website for Byteball Bytes is byteball.org . The official message board for Byteball Bytes is medium.com/byteball . The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Byteball Bytes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Byteball Bytes

Byteball Bytes can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Byteball Bytes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Byteball Bytes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Byteball Bytes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Byteball Bytes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Byteball Bytes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.