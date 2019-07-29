BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 6,468,500 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.4 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $52,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,094.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $249,280 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 431.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter.

BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,672. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $67.42.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $416.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.11 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 76.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

