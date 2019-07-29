BUZZCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 28th. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $351,079.00 and $20.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

