Brookline Capital Management Begins Coverage on Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Brookline Capital Management’s target price indicates a potential upside of 90.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

Get Progenics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PGNX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.25. 313,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,053. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $9.42.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 436.57% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The company had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,293,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 369,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,828,000 after acquiring an additional 237,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.