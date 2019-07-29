Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Receives $54.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAM. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.47. 1,141,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,211. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $15.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $45,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 16,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

