Brokerages Set Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT at $60.00

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, Director William S. Boyd acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.25 per share, for a total transaction of $113,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,167,000 after buying an additional 42,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after buying an additional 55,995 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $60.01.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.37 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.