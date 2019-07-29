Brokerages Set Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) PT at $56.40

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.40.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,477. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,681 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,437,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 747,044 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after buying an additional 178,682 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 36,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.
