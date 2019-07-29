Brokerages Set Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) PT at $56.40

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,477. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.26 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,681 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,437,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 747,044 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after buying an additional 178,682 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 36,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

