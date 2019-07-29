Brokerages Set Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Price Target at $11.30

Shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REPH. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Recro Pharma from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

In other Recro Pharma news, CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 144,806 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $1,287,325.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,798.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arnaud Ajdler bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth about $397,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 19.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 97,482 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 18.0% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 65,917 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the first quarter worth about $228,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REPH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. 21,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,434. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87. Recro Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -0.17.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.69. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 472.52% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The company had revenue of $25.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.