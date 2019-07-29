Brokerages Set Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Price Target at $11.30

Shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.30.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on REPH. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Recro Pharma from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.
In other Recro Pharma news, CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 144,806 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $1,287,325.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,798.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arnaud Ajdler bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.
REPH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. 21,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,434. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87. Recro Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -0.17.
Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.69. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 472.52% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The company had revenue of $25.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Recro Pharma Company Profile
Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.
