Brokerages Set People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. BidaskClub cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. FIG Partners cut People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $454.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.83 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 23.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

People’s United Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 39,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $635,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Herron sold 4,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $77,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knott David M bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.