Brokerages Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Target Price at $44.50

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

In related news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $309,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $403,813 over the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,405.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 497,427 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,974,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,572,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCPH traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,110. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.56. The company has a market cap of $820.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.41). Equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

