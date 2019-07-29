Brokerages Set Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) PT at $46.67

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.04. 4,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,769. The stock has a market cap of $953.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.80. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.37.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.76%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 11,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $442,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock worth $1,417,153 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 19.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 515,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,700,000 after purchasing an additional 85,272 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

