Brokerages Set Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Target Price at $6.77

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on New Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

NYSE:AGI opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.19 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

