Brokerages Expect Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Announce $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.52 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Macquarie set a $85.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $183,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,057.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $174,217.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,053 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $2,210,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 160,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 593.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 178,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $12,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.80. 1,246,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,509. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $96.25.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

