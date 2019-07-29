Brokerages Expect Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quest Resource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Quest Resource reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Resource will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Resource.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.49 million. Quest Resource had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QRHC shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quest Resource stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 124.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of Quest Resource worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,554. The company has a market cap of $38.22 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.52. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

