Brokerages Expect Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Avanos Medical reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.72 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

In other Avanos Medical news, CEO Joseph Fralin Woody purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $139,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.56. 174,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,999. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $72.96.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

