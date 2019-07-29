Brokerages Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to post $142.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.50 million and the lowest is $141.65 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $152.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $543.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $541.06 million to $548.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $549.25 million, with estimates ranging from $541.03 million to $559.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,408,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,167,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,507,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,927,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after buying an additional 413,811 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,635,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 268,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 867,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,293. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.23. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

