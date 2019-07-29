Brokerages Anticipate SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) will post sales of $238.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.30 million and the lowest is $237.00 million. SP Plus reported sales of $362.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $932.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $928.00 million to $937.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $960.00 million, with estimates ranging from $956.00 million to $964.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $409.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.85 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.92%.

SP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research set a $118.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other news, EVP Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SP Plus by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 122,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SP Plus by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 510,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,427,000 after acquiring an additional 198,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 27,752 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in SP Plus by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 289,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 20,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SP traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $806.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.05.

SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

