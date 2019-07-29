Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Post $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.24. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on NDAQ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.28. 12,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,777. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $104.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

In other news, Director Charlene T. Begley sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $594,686.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 1,946 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $175,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,715 shares of company stock worth $2,923,953. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 61,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,698 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,905.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 43,393 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.