Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Lessened by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,824,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $811,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $109,008,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8,174.4% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 843,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,427,000 after acquiring an additional 832,967 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,501,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,559,000 after acquiring an additional 668,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $63,974,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson set a $14.00 price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Robert F. Kalenka sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.58, for a total transaction of $1,060,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,963.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $912,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,592.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,149 shares of company stock worth $23,659,712. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.62. 12,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.34 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.26. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

