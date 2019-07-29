Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $302.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) will post sales of $302.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brady’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.70 million and the lowest is $300.30 million. Brady posted sales of $297.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Brady will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Brady had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $289.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Brady’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.25.

In other Brady news, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 9,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $474,431.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,202.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,367 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,875. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 107.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brady during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.08. 3,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,432. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.21. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

