Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boston Private Bancorp, through its subsidiaries offers a full range of banking, commercial and residential lending, and trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clientele with a commitment to exceptional service. In the city of Boston, Boston Private Bank & Trust Company offers a First Time Homebuyer program, and “soft second” mortgage financing. Under its Accessible Banking program, the Bank is an active provider of real estate financing for affordable housing, economic development, and small businesses. “

Shares of BPFH traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,834. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58. Boston Private Financial has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $982.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the second quarter valued at $150,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

