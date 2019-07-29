Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Boston Private Bancorp, through its subsidiaries offers a full range of banking, commercial and residential lending, and trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clientele with a commitment to exceptional service. In the city of Boston, Boston Private Bank & Trust Company offers a First Time Homebuyer program, and “soft second” mortgage financing. Under its Accessible Banking program, the Bank is an active provider of real estate financing for affordable housing, economic development, and small businesses. “
BPFH has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Triton International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.
Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the second quarter valued at $150,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Private Financial
Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
