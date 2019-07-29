BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Set at $51.00 by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on shares of Adient and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.07.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.11. 563,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,760. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.75. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

