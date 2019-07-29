Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.11-7.31 billion (+6-9%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.22 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.90-3.05 EPS.

NYSE BAH traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.31. 1,100,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,387. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.78. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Meili from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on Greif and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $353.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Anaplan to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.10.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $2,131,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $51,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,173,867. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

