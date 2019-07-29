Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $67.73, but opened at $69.20. Booz Allen Hamilton shares last traded at $71.54, with a volume of 2,868,945 shares.

The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Anaplan to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on Greif and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $51,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 31,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $2,131,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,173,867. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

