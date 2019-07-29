Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 362,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 149,939 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,328,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 949.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,289,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,271 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $353.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on Greif and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $51,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $2,131,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,173,867. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $71.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 6.24%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

