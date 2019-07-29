Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 1.3% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.4% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,778.60, for a total transaction of $1,077,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,200 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG traded down $50.23 on Monday, hitting $1,916.62. 12,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,862.88. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,606.27 and a 1 year high of $2,131.90.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). Booking had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,063.61.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

