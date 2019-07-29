BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given a $88.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) has been given a $88.00 price objective by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.57 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Business First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dongfeng Motor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

NASDAQ BOKF traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $83.24. 12,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,687. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $105.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.59 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $868,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,512.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

