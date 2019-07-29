Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.39.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TRANSAT AT from C$8.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

In other Boardwalk REIT news, Senior Officer Lisa Maureen Russell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.55, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$406,929.95.

Shares of BEI.UN stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$41.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.58, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$36.47 and a 12-month high of C$52.43.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.