BMO Capital Markets Boosts Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $95.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Centurylink from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Resource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $75.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.27.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $47,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $103,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,645.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,002,913 shares of company stock valued at $382,077,150 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.