BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) a $32.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 47,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 57.0% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 100,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $66,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $200,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 42.8% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $5,677,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

