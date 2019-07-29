Blue Protocol Price Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Blue Protocol has a market cap of $468,578.00 and $127.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blue Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, TOPBTC, IDEX and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.95 or 0.06179007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00049071 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001165 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Blue Protocol Token Profile

Blue Protocol (BLUE) is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, TOPBTC, YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

