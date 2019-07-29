BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 48,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

BKTI opened at $3.94 on Monday. BK Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $4.82.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BK Technologies stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of BK Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

Further Reading: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.