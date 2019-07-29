BitRent (RNTB) Hits Market Cap of $160,403.00

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. BitRent has a total market cap of $160,403.00 and $19.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitRent token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, YoBit, Exrates and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, BitRent has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00284772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.52 or 0.01544119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00118455 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000585 BTC.

About BitRent

BitRent launched on September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitRent’s official website is bitrent.io . The official message board for BitRent is medium.com/@bitrent . The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitRent

BitRent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bit-Z, OTCBTC, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

