Bitradio (BRO) Trading 21.5% Lower This Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $113,535.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitradio has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00019618 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000080 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,723,033 coins and its circulating supply is 7,723,028 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.