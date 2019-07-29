bitJob Trading Down 25.9% Over Last 7 Days (STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One bitJob token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Liquid. bitJob has a market cap of $31,123.00 and $149.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, bitJob has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About bitJob

bitJob launched on August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,816,093 tokens. The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob . bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for bitJob is bitjob.io

Buying and Selling bitJob

bitJob can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitJob should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

