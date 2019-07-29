Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Hits Market Cap of $570,304.00

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $570,304.00 and approximately $64,754.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $4.50 or 0.00046600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005711 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001450 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000630 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 126,686 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

