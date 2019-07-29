Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $5,222.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.61 or 0.01112369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00037769 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00267376 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006249 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

