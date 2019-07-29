Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Reaches $0.0466 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $854,050.00 and $11,108.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00705178 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00196192 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00073839 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003479 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

