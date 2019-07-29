Bitcoin Gold 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.63 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $329.12 million and approximately $11.63 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $18.79 or 0.00196590 BTC on exchanges including C2CX, Sistemkoin, Bitlish and Bitsane. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 26% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00709150 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00073355 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004187 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000502 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Exmo, Binance, TDAX, Ovis, Bitfinex, Exrates, CEX.IO, Bit-Z, Sistemkoin, Koineks, Indodax, Instant Bitex, Huobi, Bitsane, BitMarket, Graviex, Kucoin, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, BitBay, YoBit, Bittrex, Bitinka, OKEx, Coinone, Upbit, Korbit, Vebitcoin, C2CX, Negocie Coins, Altcoin Trader, Bitlish, Coinnest, BitFlip, Zebpay, Bleutrade, Braziliex, QuadrigaCX, Bithumb, Gate.io, DSX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

