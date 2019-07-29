Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.54

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.54 and last traded at C$2.56, with a volume of 157565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.62.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIR shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Nuvista Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.25 price objective on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.65.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.72 million and a PE ratio of 6.91.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$178.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.0262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

