BioTime, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Million

Equities analysts expect BioTime, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) to report sales of $1.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BioTime’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $2.03 million. BioTime posted sales of $2.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioTime will report full-year sales of $3.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $5.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.91 million, with estimates ranging from $3.33 million to $5.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioTime.

BioTime (NASDAQ:BTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million.

Shares of BTX stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. 411,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,159. BioTime has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09.

BioTime Company Profile

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies primarily in the United States and Israel. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; and Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV-associated facial lipoatrophy.

