BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $21.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR an industry rank of 48 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of BFRA stock remained flat at $$15.35 on Monday. 62 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $18.32.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR had a negative net margin of 62.81% and a negative return on equity of 95.81%.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR Company Profile

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

