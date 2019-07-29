BidaskClub Lowers Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRTX. Citigroup upgraded shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) price objective on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $98.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.56. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 725,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $71,268,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $376,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 803,768 shares of company stock valued at $78,800,014 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 109.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,606,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,882 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 88.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,034,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,147,000 after acquiring an additional 956,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,086,000 after acquiring an additional 474,097 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $17,687,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

