BidaskClub Lowers AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.17.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.24. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $19.72.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.69 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.70%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 97,802 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $1,734,029.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,049. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 7,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $127,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $22,113. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,360,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,017 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 26,482,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,512,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,477 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 9,067,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,224 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.