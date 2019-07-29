Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€48.00” Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PHIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.40 ($49.30).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

