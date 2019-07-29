Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €53.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.30 ($88.72) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LYFT from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.00 ($58.14).

BFSA opened at €32.50 ($37.79) on Friday. Befesa has a 12 month low of €30.60 ($35.58) and a 12 month high of €46.35 ($53.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 12.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.99.

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

